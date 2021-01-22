ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Bargains are found today. A friend's assistance is a key factor in generating a windfall. An exchange of ideas in a brainstorming session generates new perspectives. Your enthusiasm remains, bringing fun and excitement.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Your energy and enthusiasm are at a peak. A creative project captivates you. Your charisma level and charm rise throughout the day. Both business and personal situations are promising. You will find much to feel grateful for.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Today you will feel more introspective. Listen to the small, still voice within you as you meditate by candlelight. A charm or picture featuring a snowflake design reminds you to cherish your individuality. You will embrace nonconformity.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH You will want to right wrongs and share knowledge. You inspire others. This favors any legal issues you have pending. It's also supportive of relationships. You will bask in the joyful accomplishments of someone who is near and dear.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH The winter has a solemn quality. You are dedicated to high profile projects that are a challenge but also have the potential to bring great rewards. Commit to yours and work on it today as you can.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Your social circle generates refreshing new goals today. Helpful, supportive people offer encouragement. Meetings are exceptionally productive. Unexpected events are pending, perhaps an upcoming move or job change.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Mysteries are resolved today. A lost item is found unexpectedly. You'll be attracted to faraway places. Overseas travel is especially appealing. However, organization is essential to keep up with many projects requiring your attention at work.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH You will be able to extricate yourself from persons or situations that have been draining your energy and resources. Focus on what you would like to release. Reclaim your freedom in the peaceful darkness of winter's long night.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Today generates an abundance of nervous energy. Pace exercise sessions today. Don't overdo it with really strenuous activity all at once. A beloved animal companion facilitates improved health and emotional well-being.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Today stimulates a sociable mood. Others will be attracted to you. Sincerity, a love of music and stability are qualities that you would seek in a romantic partner. Today the celestial patterns favor love.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Consider redecorating or making household repairs. Place a bouquet on a table to bless your residence. Include snowdrops and other tiny white flowers, which represent hope. Family member needs assume top importance.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Today brings solutions to complex situations. Helpful information arrives. Examine past patterns. They reveal what to expect for the future. Concentrate to follow through with projects and promises.