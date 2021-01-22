ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Bargains are found today. A friend's assistance is a key factor in generating a windfall. An exchange of ideas in a brainstorming session generates new perspectives. Your enthusiasm remains, bringing fun and excitement.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Your energy and enthusiasm are at a peak. A creative project captivates you. Your charisma level and charm rise throughout the day. Both business and personal situations are promising. You will find much to feel grateful for.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Today you will feel more introspective. Listen to the small, still voice within you as you meditate by candlelight. A charm or picture featuring a snowflake design reminds you to cherish your individuality. You will embrace nonconformity.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH You will want to right wrongs and share knowledge. You inspire others. This favors any legal issues you have pending. It's also supportive of relationships. You will bask in the joyful accomplishments of someone who is near and dear.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)