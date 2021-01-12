ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Rise to the occasion if there is an element of the unexpected at work. A sense of humor helps with unpredictable co-workers. Be well informed about new developments in your field. Capitalize on valuable contacts.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH You'll be inventive, will communicate well, and can initiate improvement at work. Your willingness to experiment impresses the right people. Friends voice new goals. There could be a turnover at work.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Patience is a must regarding a cherished project. Be discreet about voicing controversial ideas. Integrate old experiences with advice from others to find the best direction. Folk wisdom and tradition provide insight.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH You'll be swept along by the plans of partners. When in doubt, listen to what your spirit confirms as right. It's a day to let others ask for advice before you offer it. Adapt and cooperate. Teamwork is the key to success.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Working conditions may be less than perfect. Adapt and develop an accepting attitude. You'll have a special rapport with pets as well as wild creatures. The loving care you extend to them will be richly rewarded.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Your offspring or youngsters belonging to friends share their wisdom and wit in a memorable manner. Wholesome recreation renews you for serious projects. Take the day off if you're able.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH You will recognize new needs expressed by family members. Adopt a live-and-let-live attitude in coping with an independent or eccentric relative. Bring a spiritual, healing atmosphere to the home.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Today brings emails and calls from an old friend. You're brought up to date on juicy gossip as well as career leads. Double-check details of information — there could be a colorful exaggeration or two to sift through.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH A chance to add to your income may come your way today. Budgeting problems are solved. The financial future brightens. Your energy level rises. You'll be seeking an outlet for your inner enthusiasm.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Your charm will carry you a long way today. The pleasant impression you are projecting can open doors to preferments you have long deserved. An old friend puts in a kind word. Combine friendly interaction with business matters.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Peace and quiet help you find a sense of direction today. You have ideas concerning plans that others aren't receptive to just yet. Natural beauty in a wilderness setting helps you align your inner rhythms.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Others see you as a role model today. You'll be more confident, goal-oriented and doing some extra commuter travel. Vitality is high, and you can accomplish a great deal. You won't enjoy solitude, preferring action to tranquility.