ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Rise to the occasion if there is an element of the unexpected at work. A sense of humor helps with unpredictable co-workers. Be well informed about new developments in your field. Capitalize on valuable contacts.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH You'll be inventive, will communicate well, and can initiate improvement at work. Your willingness to experiment impresses the right people. Friends voice new goals. There could be a turnover at work.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Patience is a must regarding a cherished project. Be discreet about voicing controversial ideas. Integrate old experiences with advice from others to find the best direction. Folk wisdom and tradition provide insight.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH You'll be swept along by the plans of partners. When in doubt, listen to what your spirit confirms as right. It's a day to let others ask for advice before you offer it. Adapt and cooperate. Teamwork is the key to success.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)