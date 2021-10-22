ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH You're confident as you look for new ways to make money or new uses or applications for something that you already own, because you're in a resourceful frame of mind. Nevertheless, check the Moon Alert. It's a good time to party!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH The Moon is in your sign dancing with Jupiter and Pluto. Basically, it's a feel-good day for you. Nevertheless, be aware of the restrictions of the Moon Alert. Fortunately, this evening is a great time to socialize.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You're best served by working behind the scenes or working alone today. Nevertheless, after the Moon Alert begins, you'll likely socialize, especially a partner or close friend, because you'll attract this energy to you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH It's an excellent day to schmooze, especially with a female companion. You might discuss shared property, fundraising, charitable activities or what the mandate of a particular group is. However, postpone important decisions and shopping after the Moon Alert begins.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)