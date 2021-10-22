ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You're confident as you look for new ways to make money or new uses or applications for something that you already own, because you're in a resourceful frame of mind. Nevertheless, check the Moon Alert. It's a good time to party!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH The Moon is in your sign dancing with Jupiter and Pluto. Basically, it's a feel-good day for you. Nevertheless, be aware of the restrictions of the Moon Alert. Fortunately, this evening is a great time to socialize.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You're best served by working behind the scenes or working alone today. Nevertheless, after the Moon Alert begins, you'll likely socialize, especially a partner or close friend, because you'll attract this energy to you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH It's an excellent day to schmooze, especially with a female companion. You might discuss shared property, fundraising, charitable activities or what the mandate of a particular group is. However, postpone important decisions and shopping after the Moon Alert begins.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH You're high-viz today. People notice you more than usual and they respect you. Someone might offer you recommendations about how to improve your health or your job. Before you act, make note of when the Moon Alert occurs.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH It's Friday, and you want to do something different! You want some adventure. You want life to sizzle! You might travel today or talk to people from other cultures. You also might have a profound discussion with someone. Check the Moon Alert.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Until the Moon Alert occurs today, this is an excellent day to make decisions about shared property, inheritances or anything you jointly own. After the Moon Alert begins, it will be a great time to socialize and enjoy fun activities with kids and sports.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Prepare to go more than halfway when dealing with others today, because compromise and cooperation are your best options. Someone might influence your thinking or, vice versa, you might influence theirs. Make no important decisions after the Moon Alert,
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Matters related to your work, your health or even your pet will be encouraging today. Work-related travel might occur. You also might discover a way to improve your health through diet or exercise. Be aware of when the Moon Alert begins. After that, par-tay!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH It's a lovely day full of playful, creative opportunities. Enjoy interactions. Grab every opportunity to express your artistic talents. Accept all invitations to socialize, and enjoy entertaining diversions including the arts and playful times with kids.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Home and family will be your primary focus today. Stock the fridge, because you might entertain at home or some kind of gathering might take place. People might stop by.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Attitude and motivation are everything because you're in a positive frame of mind. You'll attract others who are in a positive frame of mind. This means that discussions with relatives, friends and neighbors will be enthusiastic and optimistic.
Moon Alert: Avoid shopping and important decisions after 3:15 p.m. CDT today. The Moon is in Taurus.