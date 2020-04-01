VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Groups and social events are highlighted at work. You have a greater sense of freedom today. You are dealing with new ideas, new options, originality. Help others, but do things your own way. Your wishes and dreams come true.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct.22)

HHH You have a need for a boost in your status. You might feel you are being blocked from achieving a career goal today. It is best to use your energies to focus on a project to improve your bargaining power.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH You dig deep into a mystery at work. Gather information, but don't make any absolute decisions until tomorrow. You work best on your own today. You might be interested in pursuing a new area of study.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH It's a good day to promote new ideas. You're versatile and changeable. Be careful not to spread out and diversify too much. Freedom of thought and action are key. A change of scenery would work to your advantage.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)