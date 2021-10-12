ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Expect a few surprises when dealing with authority figures today — parents, bosses, VIPs or the police. If this occurs, be careful about your response. Resist the urge to have a knee-jerk reaction. Never underestimate the power of courtesy.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Travel plans will change today. They might be delayed or canceled, or possibly you'll have unexpected travel. You also might hear surprising news from afar. School schedules, especially regarding higher education, also might change.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Double-check details concerning banking, taxes, debt, finances with the government, insurance or anything regarding wills, estates or inheritances, because something unusual could impact these areas. It might be a mistake costing you money. Stay on top of these matters.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH A partner or close friend might throw you a curve today. You're surprised! Be smart and give yourself a minute to process whatever happens so you respond and not just "react" to what they do or say. They might demand a change in the relationship. More freedom?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)