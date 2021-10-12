ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Expect a few surprises when dealing with authority figures today — parents, bosses, VIPs or the police. If this occurs, be careful about your response. Resist the urge to have a knee-jerk reaction. Never underestimate the power of courtesy.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Travel plans will change today. They might be delayed or canceled, or possibly you'll have unexpected travel. You also might hear surprising news from afar. School schedules, especially regarding higher education, also might change.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Double-check details concerning banking, taxes, debt, finances with the government, insurance or anything regarding wills, estates or inheritances, because something unusual could impact these areas. It might be a mistake costing you money. Stay on top of these matters.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH A partner or close friend might throw you a curve today. You're surprised! Be smart and give yourself a minute to process whatever happens so you respond and not just "react" to what they do or say. They might demand a change in the relationship. More freedom?
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Your work routine will be interrupted today because of something unexpected. This might be due to your relationship with a co-worker. Or technological problems might occur. Staff shortages, late deliveries or problems with electricity are possible.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Virgo parents should be extra vigilant today, because it's a mildly accident-prone day for their kids. Meanwhile, your social plans might suddenly change. You might receive a surprise invitation. Alternatively, something planned might be canceled.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Home routines will be interrupted today. Small appliances might break down or minor breakages could occur. Surprise company might drop by. Prepare for anything and stock the fridge.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH This is a mildly accident-prone day for your sign, so pay attention to everything you say and do. Slow down and take it easy. Be aware. On the upside, new faces, new places and new ideas will make this a stimulating, interesting day.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Something unexpected could impact your finances today. For example, you might find money or lose money. Likewise, something you own might be stolen, lost or damaged, which means you should be more vigilant about taking care of your belongings.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with unpredictable Uranus. This makes you crave emotional excitement and want to break free from daily life routines. You'll be impulsive and inclined to act rashly. Think twice before making hasty decisions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Something unusual might occur in the background or in a hidden way today. For example, in a strange way, secrets might be revealed to you. If so, be discreet and kind. Resist the urge to gossip if it will hurt someone.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH If you're dealing with friends or groups today, you might advocate for some change or new policies, especially if you think your ideas will introduce better ways of doing things. You might see new ways of dealing with fundraising or how to handle shared property and resources.