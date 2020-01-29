ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH You feel far more energized than you have in the recent past. You wonder about a hunch or a random thought that keeps occurring. Trust your intuition. You could prevent a costly error by being thorough in your investigation.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HH Lately, you have a way of shaking up the status quo. If someone veers in a new direction, you might wonder if this action was done to avoid you. Perhaps this person values more stability. Give him or her some space.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH You might be surprised by all the energy around you. Others seek you out and want your feedback. A brainstorming session could come out of a meeting. You could be delighted by what emerges.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Your ability to do what you want and gain another person's confidence emerges. Someone might question you a little too much for your taste, but he or she will stand back when you take action.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)