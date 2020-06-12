ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Today begins on an introspective note. You will prefer to spend time alone and away from people. You cherish your solitude. It is a good time to perfect a meditation technique. Write emails and arrange meetings.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Today favors networking. A new circle of friends is developing. There are rewards if you become active in organizations and social groups. This includes community service and political campaigns.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH You will be highly visible and making more of an impression than you realize. Some job-related travel for the future is coming up. Update your skills and experiment with creative ideas in connection with your work.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Today finds you sharing anecdotes with others to teach as well as to entertain. This can lead you to assume the role of spiritual adviser. It is a promising time to write for publication too.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH The veil to the other world grows thinner, and a meaningful message from a loved one who has passed on is likely to arrive. You experience a sense of deeper peace regarding the inevitable cycles of death, birth and rebirth.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH A loved one shares ideas about spectacular summer vacation plans that have been put on hold. Cooperation is a must. Others will have plans and projects that will involve you. A legal matter might require your attention.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Health and fitness are important considerations. Learn all you can about preventative medicine. Pay attention to what makes you feel ill or well. Companions are in a cycle of change; do not take this personally.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Love and romance are highlighted favorably today. Develop promising relationships by taking the initiative. Take time to be certain of what you truly desire. Do not commit on a whim.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Discussions about changes concerning your residence and family life are highlighted today. Use humor and tolerance if impatience or anger builds regarding a relative. You could change your mind about how and where you want to live.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHHHH Your judgment is good and your mind is alert. It is a good time to attend to transportation needs. Conversations provide new perspectives. Those closest to you long to explore and grow. Everyone is ready to stretch their wings.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Thoughts revolve around adding to your earning power and perfecting a new job skill. It is easy to make adjustments and resolve long-standing financial dilemmas. Hunches and synchronicities should be heeded.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH With a nature that combines romance with intuition, you are sensitive to the point of being genuinely psychic. Ongoing discussions slowly bring important information to light. A cycle of great progress begins. Active pursuits are favored.
