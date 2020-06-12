VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH A loved one shares ideas about spectacular summer vacation plans that have been put on hold. Cooperation is a must. Others will have plans and projects that will involve you. A legal matter might require your attention.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Health and fitness are important considerations. Learn all you can about preventative medicine. Pay attention to what makes you feel ill or well. Companions are in a cycle of change; do not take this personally.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Love and romance are highlighted favorably today. Develop promising relationships by taking the initiative. Take time to be certain of what you truly desire. Do not commit on a whim.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Discussions about changes concerning your residence and family life are highlighted today. Use humor and tolerance if impatience or anger builds regarding a relative. You could change your mind about how and where you want to live.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)