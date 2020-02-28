ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH A more possessive streak emerges and makes you wonder what is going on. Work-related interactions carry a secretive tone. Refuse to honor a request that could be costly or difficult in some manner.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH You could be exhausted by another person and his or her decisions. You might wonder if others understand the impact of interrupting you as you work or are in the middle of a conversation. You might need to put a stop to this behavior.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Play it more low-key. What you see could change. A current of the unexpected runs through your day, possibly your life. You might not want to discuss a personal matter. One-on-one relating changes your perception.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Your emotions run out of control. You could experience substantial highs and lows. Neither set of feelings is an accurate representation of things. They are only feelings, which change quickly.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)