HHHH Today you're high-viz, which is why people might know personal details about your private life. (Like, what's with that?) This might put you on edge, which, in turn, could trigger arguments. Don't say something you will regret later.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Money disputes are likely today, or perhaps disputes about something you own. To put a positive spin on this, look for ways to improve what you already own. You might see new uses and applications for it. (Could that rusty barbecue be a shabby chic floor lamp?)

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Right now, the Sun, retrograde Mercury and fiery Mars are all in your sign, which totally hypes your energy! You can use this energy to argue with others, or you can use this energy to improve something, especially your body or appearance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH You might feel rankled or suspicious about something going on behind the scenes. Don't let this get you down. You are excellent at dealing with hidden agendas. ("Secrets" is my middle name.) Be investigative and resist the urge to retaliate against someone.