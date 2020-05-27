VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH You're anxious to retreat from groups of people and all external pressures. Moments of solitude refresh and renew you. Enjoy secrets with and about those you love. Pleasure comes from doing a good deed or favor quietly.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Become active in groups and show friends you care. Your social circle might widen, but you must make the first move. Creative and fashionable friends make good companions. A friendship can be steered into a more intimate bond.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH There is a new direction to your career. You will attract extra attention today, so take care to make the most of your appearance. Good manners carry you a long way. Be aware of patterns, and keep a sense of humor about gossip.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HH Wanderlust and restlessness develop today. You consider a journey to a foreign land. It would be a wonderful time for travel, but just as good now is an armchair tour of intriguing sites via travel books and videos.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)