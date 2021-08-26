ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH You're in a powerful frame of mind today, which is why you might see ways to introduce reforms to where you work or how you do your job. Likewise, new ways to improve your health might occur to you. You'll look at everything with a deeper understanding.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH When it comes to romance today, you might be obsessed about something or someone. That's because it's very easy to have a one-track mind today.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH A family discussion might reveal secrets today. Or perhaps a family member will persuade everyone else to agree with their views. This is a good day to make improvements to bathrooms, plumbing, garbage areas and anything to do with recycling.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Your mind is focused on an idea or a conversation with someone today. You might be attracted to puzzles and whodunits. You will see the subtext of something when someone else is talking to you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)