VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH You wake up with a new and more positive perspective about what love really means. A healthier quality comes into intimate relationships. Be careful about peer pressure at work, and think for yourself. Listen to your own inner guidance.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Psychic links with loved ones are becoming more vivid. You will communicate especially well. You will be motivated to seek wellness in every way. Study health-related publications and discuss fitness with others. A partnership is available.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH A competitive feeling develops at work or with a project. You will be less interested in material security, and more intrigued with other values. It is a time of subtle growth within. By day's end you will know what you want most.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Improvements and expansion in your home are a focus today. You might plan to move or redecorate. Don't put off essential repairs. Family members are restless; allow them to grow. It's not the time to repeat old patterns.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)