ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Today the Moon is in your sign, which happens for two days every month, and when it does, it will always make you more emotional than usual. However, it will also slightly improve your good luck! (That's a bonus.) Why not test it by asking the universe for a favor?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Today you will feel more comfortable working alone or behind the scenes. You're not being antisocial; you just want some peace and quiet and a chance to enjoy your own solitude. It's been a social time for you with the Sun and Venus in your sign, and now you need a breather.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH An interaction with a female acquaintance might be significant today. In fact, you might want to share your hopes and dreams for the future with this person because his or her feedback can help you. Why not speak up and find out?

CANCER (June 21-July 22)