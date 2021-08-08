SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH At times we are all judged by parents, bosses, the police or VIPs. Today you are aware of your relationship with authority figures. What can you do to improve these relationships? Meanwhile, are you headed in the life direction that you want to go?

This Week: Enjoy friendships and groups plus physical competitions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Use today's New Moon to think about what further education or training you can get to improve your life. Furthermore, what travel can you explore or enjoy that will enrich your life? These issues are important to you.

This Week: Others admire your ambition.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH Today's New Moon urges you to be aware of anything related to inheritances, taxes, debt or shared property. Don't overlook things or be slapdash. Roll up your sleeves and take care of loose details so you feel more confident about these areas.

This Week: Travel and expand your universe.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)