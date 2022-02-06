Happy Birthday for Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022:

You are a creative and artistic dreamer. You have high hopes for your career and your personal relationships. People like you because you are attractive and you radiate warmth. This will be a year of change and new freedom for you. Others will help you. Expect travel and adventure!

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Be aware of today's Moon Alert, which will restrict shopping. It's OK to shop for food and gas, but beware of buying anything else because it will likely disappoint you or not work out for some reason.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH After the Moon Alert is over, the Moon will be in your sign and bring you some luck. Use this to your advantage, especially if you want a "yes" answer to something. Until then, tread water.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH This is a great day to enjoy the company of friends, groups and organizations. However, avoid making important decisions during the Moon Alert. Don't volunteer for anything!

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Be aware that people notice you today, and they know personal details about your private life. Meanwhile, you have strong feelings. Tread carefully.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH Like Cancer, you are high-viz today. Note: Avoid important decisions. Don't volunteer for anything during the Moon Alert. Meanwhile, emotions are running high today.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HH Today you want to travel. You want to "get away from all this." Nevertheless, be aware of the restrictions of the Moon Alert today, especially if shopping for anything other than food and gas.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HH When it comes to decisions about inheritances, shared property, taxes and debt, be smart and wait until after the Moon Alert is over today. Until then, enjoy social outings and fun times with others.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HH Today it's best to cooperate with others, because the Moon is opposite your sign. Don't agree to anything important during the Moon Alert. Wait until later today so you are more fully aware of what's going on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH This is a playful, creative day! Avoid important decisions or shopping for anything other than food and gas. Enjoy schmoozing with others and exploring creative ideas. Later in the day, you can swing into gear.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH You want to relax at home today. A conversation with a female relative could be important. However, after the Moon Alert is over, you'll enjoy playful times with kids or watch sports events.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHH This is a busy, fast-paced day, and yet you feel indecisive and not sure about what to do. That's because of the Moon Alert. However, later today you will focus on home and family matters.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHH Be careful. During the Moon Alert, the Moon is in your Money House, which tempts you to spend money. Not good. Restrict spending to food and gas during the Moon Alert. However, later today you have the green light.

Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions from noon until 6 p.m. EST today (9 a.m. to 3 p.m. PST). After that, the Moon moves from Aries into Taurus.

