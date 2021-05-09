This Week: You will enjoy hanging out with younger, creative, artistic people, who might influence your future goals.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH You're in an adventurous frame of mind today, which is why travel and adventure will appeal to you. However, when it comes to financial matters, you feel so generous, you're tempted to give away the farm. (Generosity is a good thing, but remember your own self-interests.)

This Week: Discussions with bosses, parents and VIPs will be important, but they will go well. Romance with a boss is possible. Others want your creative advice about something.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Because today the Moon is opposite your sign, you have to be cooperative with others. Be prepared to go more than halfway. You will come out smelling like a rose because, at this time, issues, especially financial matters, will tend to go your way.

This Week: Your desire to travel is strong. You will also love to explore new ideas and philosophies. Your appreciation of beauty will be heightened.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)