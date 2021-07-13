ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Today you want to have fun! Enjoy playful activities with kids, sports events, social outings, long lunches, mini vacations and anything regarding the arts. Romance will flourish, and it's the perfect day for a date.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH It's a lovely day to entertain at home and enjoy the company of family and friends. You also might want to explore redecorating or doing something to make your home more beautiful. Real-estate negotiations will go well because people will be cooperative.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH You will enjoy schmoozing with others today. It's a lovely day to meet new people and make new contacts. You are in such a positive mood, you will see the beauty in your daily surroundings with fresh, appreciative eyes.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH It's an excellent day for business and commerce. Look for ways to boost your income. Explore financial negotiations, which will favor you. Keep your pockets open, because gifts and goodies can come your way. If shopping, you will buy beautiful things for yourself and others.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)