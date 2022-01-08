LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH You might not want to work very hard today. Instead, you want to luxuriate and be a bit self-indulgent. (Something many of you have perfected.) A romance with a co-worker might begin. Certainly, others will be helpful to you today.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH It's a wonderful, playful, fun-loving day! Accept all invitations to party! Enjoy the company of others, especially fun activities with children. Sports events will sizzle. You are also superbly creative today! Meanwhile, new romance is possible.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Entertain at home. Invite family or friends over, because everyone will be glad to share fun times with each other. You've been keen to redecorate and tweak your digs lately. Here's your chance to show off!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH It's a happy day for you, because you appreciate your daily surroundings and the people in your life. Others are affectionate with you, and this makes you feel good. You enjoy their attention. Definitely schmooze because it's a great day to party!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)