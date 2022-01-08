ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH You make a fabulous impression on others today, especially people in power — teachers, bosses, parents, the police (you know whereof I speak). Obviously, since others admire you today, you can use this influence to your advantage. Make your pitch! Demand the advantage.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Travel for pleasure please you today, because you yearn for stimulation — something different and fascinating, preferably exotic. (At least something exciting on Netflix.) Today you will be attracted to someone who is different. You'll also want to learn new things.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Romantic couples will have a passionate day today. If you're attracted to someone, today you feel affectionate! You also can benefit from the wealth and resources of others, which is why it's a good day to ask for a loan or to borrow something.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Relations with partners and close friends are warm and mutually supportive today. You are happy to see someone, and they're happy to see you. You make an excellent impression on others. Get out and socialize!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You might not want to work very hard today. Instead, you want to luxuriate and be a bit self-indulgent. (Something many of you have perfected.) A romance with a co-worker might begin. Certainly, others will be helpful to you today.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH It's a wonderful, playful, fun-loving day! Accept all invitations to party! Enjoy the company of others, especially fun activities with children. Sports events will sizzle. You are also superbly creative today! Meanwhile, new romance is possible.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Entertain at home. Invite family or friends over, because everyone will be glad to share fun times with each other. You've been keen to redecorate and tweak your digs lately. Here's your chance to show off!
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH It's a happy day for you, because you appreciate your daily surroundings and the people in your life. Others are affectionate with you, and this makes you feel good. You enjoy their attention. Definitely schmooze because it's a great day to party!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH All things financial are favored today. You might attract money to you. If shopping, you'll enjoy shopping for beautiful things for yourself and for loved ones. Guard against being extravagant, because it's easy to be self-indulgent or go overboard today.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH It's a happy day, because the Sun is in your sign lined up with fair Venus. This attracts other people to you because you are charming, diplomatic and compelling. In truth, you do feel fascinating and interesting to others. And you are.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH While everyone around you is swirling in social occasions and checking out parties and fun activities, you might choose to take a backseat to everything. You're happy to enjoy your own solitude, especially with good food and drink. Sometimes you just need a break.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH It's a wonderful, popular day for you! People are eager to pay attention to you, and you love this. In turn, you'll pay attention to them. Share creative ideas. Be open about your affections, because a friend could become a lover.