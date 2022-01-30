Happy Birthday for Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022:

You are multitalented. You like big projects because you welcome a challenge. You are intelligent and informed, and you value your sense of freedom. This year is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle, which means you can open any door. Be courageous! Be inventive! Trust your instincts.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Almost certainly a friend will surprise you today or you might meet a real character -- someone unusual or avant-garde. You also might be caught off guard by a group or a club to which you belong. Expect surprising and different situations today when you encounter others. Protect your safety.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HH Keep your cool when dealing with parents, bosses and the police today, because they might throw you a curveball. Something unexpected will occur, which will perhaps limit your freedom or create restrictions for you. This won't be easy. Stay chill.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Travel plans will suddenly change today. Or possibly you suddenly might have to travel when you did not expect to do so. Likewise, news in the media might surprise. Or you might be surprised by news from afar. Many people are caught off guard by unexpected events today.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Check banking details or anything to do with shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances, because these are the areas where you might suddenly be caught off guard today. Something unexpected also might impact your wealth.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HH Today you might encounter an unexpected separation from someone. Likewise, you might have a sudden argument with someone. Perhaps you will be surprised by encountering someone unusual, especially someone you did not expect to meet.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Your work routine will be interrupted today. You might feel rebellious about new rules or when dealing with a supervisor or boss. Pet owners should be vigilant to catch unexpected surprises related to their pet, especially the chance of them being lost or in an accident.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Parents must keep their eyes open, because this is an accident-prone day for their kids. Meanwhile, social plans will suddenly change. Sports events could be the source of sudden accidents. Even romance will be a rocky road. Stay chill.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HH Small appliances might break down or minor breakages could occur. Someone unexpected might knock at your door. Arguments, especially with parents, might occur. Patience is your best friend today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Today your everyday routine will change. You might be the instigator, or it might just happen! Give yourself extra time so you have wiggle room to deal with the unexpected.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH Keep an eye on your possessions and personal wealth today. For example, you might find money or you might lose money. Protect what you own against loss, theft or damage.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HH Sudden changes in your own behavior or the behavior of others might be upsetting today. Whatever happens, you will not follow your usual routine. Stay cool so you can avoid sudden arguments. Don't do anything rash.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHH This is an accident-prone day and full of surprises. You might feel restless and impulsive. Very likely, you're not sure what to do next. Stay cool and don't do anything that you will regret. Keep your eyes open.

Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 11:30 p.m. EST today (8:30 p.m. PST). The Moon is in Capricorn.

