ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Stock the fridge today, because surprise company might appear on your doorstep. Almost certainly, something will change your home routine. Hopefully a small appliance does not break down or you don't have a breakage. It will be something. Tonight: You might rearrange furniture.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH This is a mildly accident-prone day, which means you will be smart to pay attention to everything you say and do. On the upside, you're full of bright, original ideas! This is the classic day to meet new faces and see new places. A spontaneous short trip might take place. Tonight: You are aggressive and proactive.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HH Keep an eye on your money scene and your possessions today, because something unexpected might impact them. Perhaps you will find money; perhaps you will lose money. Definitely protect what you own against loss, theft or damage, for your own good. Be smart. Tonight: You might be irritated about something that you own.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)