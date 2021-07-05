ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Something unexpected will interrupt home or family today, or something related to a parent. You might want to break free of restrictions or traditions. Don't make an important decision during the Moon Alert today.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Pay attention to everything you say and do, because this is an accident-prone day. Your daily routine will change. You might suddenly travel. New faces, new places and new ideas swirl around you. Be aware of the Moon Alert.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Keep an eye on your possessions today! You might find money; you might lose money. Guard what you own against loss, theft or damage. Don't shop for anything other than food during the Moon Alert.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Today you feel rebellious. You want to do your own thing. "It's my way or the highway!" Be aware that most of this day is a Moon Alert, which means postpone important decisions. Don't do anything rash.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH This is a restless day for you, but don't worry about it. Many people feel this way today. Your ruler the Sun is dancing with unpredictable Uranus. Dicey! Furthermore, most of this day is a Moon Alert. Don't shop except for food.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH A friend or a member of a group might surprise you today. Or, possibly, you will meet a real character. Enjoy this stimulating encounter; however, do not agree to anything important during the Moon Alert today.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH When dealing with authority types — teachers, parents, bosses and the police — you might be surprised today. They might throw you a curveball or catch you off guard. You might react or even rebel. Don't do anything that does not benefit you. And don't get your belly in a rash.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Travel plans will change today. Or, possibly, you suddenly have to travel when you did not expect to do so. Surprising news in the media or something to do with higher education, the law or medicine also might catch you off guard. Don't volunteer for anything. Chill during the Moon Alert.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Double-check details regarding banking, loans, mortgages and anything to do a with shared property or inheritances, because there could be a major glitch or a sudden change. Whatever it is, you want to be on top of things. Agree to nothing important during the Moon Alert.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Something to do with a partner or close friend might surprise you. Perhaps they want more freedom in the relationship. Perhaps you want more freedom. Whatever the case, agree to nothing important, especially during the Moon Alert.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Be protective of pets today, because something unexpected could affect them. Meanwhile, unusual news regarding your health might surprise you. Expect glitches at work. Machinery might break down along with the unexpected events.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Parents should be vigilant today with kids because this is an accident-prone day for them. Meanwhile, it could be a fun party day! A surprise invitation might come your way. Admittedly, social plans might suddenly change or be canceled. Restrict your spending to food.