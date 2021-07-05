ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Something unexpected will interrupt home or family today, or something related to a parent. You might want to break free of restrictions or traditions. Don't make an important decision during the Moon Alert today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Pay attention to everything you say and do, because this is an accident-prone day. Your daily routine will change. You might suddenly travel. New faces, new places and new ideas swirl around you. Be aware of the Moon Alert.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Keep an eye on your possessions today! You might find money; you might lose money. Guard what you own against loss, theft or damage. Don't shop for anything other than food during the Moon Alert.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Today you feel rebellious. You want to do your own thing. "It's my way or the highway!" Be aware that most of this day is a Moon Alert, which means postpone important decisions. Don't do anything rash.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)