VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH You are more cheerful today and will be led to important sources of information, enabling you to find answers to burning questions. Virtual travel is uplifting, especially to an island, along the shore or to historical sites.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HH Financial planning will be in your thoughts. A relative or business associate might affect your financial situation. Be aware of how current trends and new conditions impact your earning ability. Resist the temptation to overspend.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Both finances and love take a turn for the better today. Benign forces are at work. Opportunities arise that might open doors to a better life — pursue them. Friends greet you with applause and appreciation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Fantasy is more vivid than reality today. Make your imagination an asset by applying creativity in constructive ways. Your intuition is guiding you toward long-range goals — heed it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)