HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021: Emotionally deep, complex and honest, you have an intimate relationship with the world. Following an extremely difficult childhood, you forged a successful path, and this year, you triumph even more. Reaching out to others helps. If single, you really need to get out more, which is impossible due to COVID. You don't commit this year. If attached, you're on a perpetual high in your romance. VIRGO is devoted to you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH It's important to return all phone calls and emails promptly. Take today to catch up with this and with neighborhood friends and siblings. Let yourself meet — properly socially distanced — a new person who may become a good friend.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Today gives you added energy to direct financial matters. You profit from your enthusiasm and effort. A long lost friend contacts you out of the blue. This is the time when almost anything can happen.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Your warmth and confidence lead to a new opportunity coming up. Push yourself forward; believe in yourself. Future travel, a career offer, a new love, a new interest and heightened awareness are all highly likely.