ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Associates have different thoughts and conflicting information. Observe facial expressions and body language to aid in communication. Your beloved is easier to understand. You can guide the course of a close relationship.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH It's the perfect day to toss out debris and get your workspace neat and organized. Minimize stress with efficiency. Other people need time to discuss ideas and views. Patience and listening will bring you rewards.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH There will be some divided loyalties between associates. Remain impartial if there are conflicts and competitive feelings brewing. A liberal and tolerant attitude carries you a long way. You will be understood.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH You feel a sense of hope and encouragement today. Insights are revealing. Your optimistic, confident use of words will draw others to you. Elderly and young family members have new thoughts and needs.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)