Happy Birthday for Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021: You are charming and entertaining. At times your enthusiasm can make you confrontational. You like to surprise. Personally, you are well-organized. This year is a time of learning and teaching for you. Many will explore their inner, spiritual world to feel stronger and more grounded. This will also be an exciting year for you.
Moon Alert: There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today until 9:15 p.m. PDT. The Moon is in Sagittarius.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH It's an excellent day to study or make travel plans. You also might want to explore opportunities regarding publishing, the media, law or medicine. Doors will open for you, and things will tend to go your way.
This Week: It's a positive time for dealing with partners and close friends.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH You're the financial wizard of the zodiac. You'll be glad to know this is a good day for discussions about shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt or shared wealth.
This Week: Listen to Col. Saito: "Be happy in your work." It's a good time to ask for a loan.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You'll encounter energetic people today, which is why it's in your best interests to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Today it's best to go along to get along.
This Week: It's a playful, fun-loving week for sports, children's activities and social plans.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You'll get a lot done today. You're motivated, energetic and not afraid to begin something challenging. It's also a fun day to play with your pet. Your energy is high.
This Week: Tackle home repairs and family discussions. Enjoy entertaining at home.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Enjoy playful activities with children today. Accept invitations to party and enjoy social outings. Sports events will appeal to you.
This Week: Short trips, fun outings, romance, study and writing are featured.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH You might be involved with family members in an energetic discussion. Someone wants to get the ball rolling about something.
This Week: Focus on money and earnings. Redecorate and enjoy entertaining at home.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Discussions with others are enthusiastic! You won't hesitate to share your thoughts. Because you are so mentally alert, this is also a good day to study or travel.
This Week: Romance, vacations, parties and short trips please you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Write down moneymaking ideas today, because you're mentally alert and creative, especially about financial matters and your possessions.
This Week: It's a good money week! You might boost your earnings and make a big purchase.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with Mercury, Mars and the Sun. This heightens your energy and determination! It's the perfect day to wrap up old business.
This Week: Schmooze with friends, groups and organizations. Shop for wardrobe goodies.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH You have been high-viz. This also means you have had to stick your neck out about a few issues. Nevertheless, the publicity has been good. Today, however, you want to hide and hibernate.
This Week: Your career shines! People admire you. You might boost your earnings!
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH You'll enjoy schmoozing with others today, especially with a female acquaintance. Group interactions, political matters, foreign events and higher education go well.
This Week: Travel and further education appeal to you! An artistic friend will be good company.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH People notice you today. Some discuss personal details of your private life. You might be involved in a public discussion about how to spend a certain amount of money or how to do raise funds.
This Week: Bosses and VIPs admire you. Meanwhile, financial matters and shared property look good.