Happy Birthday for Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021: You are charming and entertaining. At times your enthusiasm can make you confrontational. You like to surprise. Personally, you are well-organized. This year is a time of learning and teaching for you. Many will explore their inner, spiritual world to feel stronger and more grounded. This will also be an exciting year for you.

Moon Alert: There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today until 9:15 p.m. PDT. The Moon is in Sagittarius.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH It's an excellent day to study or make travel plans. You also might want to explore opportunities regarding publishing, the media, law or medicine. Doors will open for you, and things will tend to go your way.

This Week: It's a positive time for dealing with partners and close friends.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH You're the financial wizard of the zodiac. You'll be glad to know this is a good day for discussions about shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt or shared wealth.