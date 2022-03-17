ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH You don't feel much like working today. Ideally, you would rather kick back and relax. Nevertheless, some ideas percolating on the back burner of your mind might lead to new ways to make money or get the best use out of something that you already own.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH You love your creature comforts, and today is a pleasure-loving day. Enjoy social outings, fun times with kids, sports events and the arts. You might meet a new face today, or perhaps someone younger will surprise you and make you feel younger. Ah, that infectious boost of youth!

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH This is a feel-good day, partly because you feel that you can rest on your laurels. Parents or bosses and VIPs approve of you, which is why you feel you don't have to knock yourself out today. Nevertheless, someone might have an exciting new suggestion.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Travel plans might change suddenly today. Alternatively, you might have a last-minute chance to travel. Something fun might suddenly drop in your lap. Enjoy meeting people from other cultures and different backgrounds. (Think twice before picking up the tab for everyone.)

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH This is a tricky day because something unexpected might arise regarding shared property, inheritances or the financial support that you receive from another source. But at the same time, your financial judgment is a bit fuzzy today. Hmm, tread carefully!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH This is a great day for you because the Moon is in your sign dancing with Jupiter, which will tend to make you too extravagant and generous with others. Overindulgence is also likely! Meanwhile, someone close to you might throw you a curveball or do something you least expect.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Even though you are focused on getting better organized at this time, today you feel a bit lazy. That's OK. Take time off for good behavior. Be gentle on yourself. Instead of trying to get caught up, focus on the present. The good thing about the future is that it comes one day at a time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH An unexpected invitation might come your way today. Conversely, social plans might suddenly change. Parents, take note that this is a mildly accident-prone day for your kids, so be vigilant. New love or a saucy flirtation might catch you off guard.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Stock the fridge, because unexpected company might arrive today. Something will change your home routine -- hopefully, not a broken appliance. This is a good day to entertain at home or just relax and enjoy a guilty pleasure, perhaps daytime TV.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH This is a lovely day to make contact with siblings, relatives and neighbors, because you feel friendly and generous to others. However, this is also a mildly accident-prone day, so please pay attention to everything you say and do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHH Be careful of financial decisions and shopping today, because you're tempted to make impulse purchases. Meanwhile, your financial judgment is a bit fuzzy today. Oops. It also will be easy to go overboard and be extravagant. You might be overly generous to someone.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HH Relations with partners and close friends will be pleasant today, in part because you feel warm and generous to others. Something unexpected might occur because an element of surprise and excitement could trigger spontaneous behavior on your part. Be ready for anything!

