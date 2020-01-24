VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

HHHH You could be too tired to change directions or your pace. Do not try to appear other than how you feel. Make it OK to bypass as many of your plans as you can and go home early.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH You could feel on top of your game. No matter what you do, all seems to work out well. You might wish for more and be on the verge of achieving it. It is time to go for a goal and have the pleasure of experiencing success.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You have the ability to get past problems and deal with another person directly. Be more sensitive to your options. If you decide to resolve a problem, you will be successful. Do not underestimate your power.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH You could make a big difference if you kick back and relax. Others will seek you out and get down to the root of a problem that might involve you. Recognize what you can and cannot change.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)