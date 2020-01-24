ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Today's New Moon is provocative and allows you to head in a new direction. If you have a particular goal, deciding to work on it today will increase the possibility of making it a reality.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH You could make a considerable difference through your choices. Others will respond to your leadership. A conversation could be more argumentative than you intended. Trying to calm the waters could be challenging.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Not only are you ready for TGIF, you are likely to try several different gatherings. You could meet someone special today. This person could be very different and most interesting to relate to.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Be more conscientious about your choices. If relating to one person, or wanting to attract a specific individual or type, make music and hangout choices accordingly. You will want to move around more than usual.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH You normally call the shots, but at this particular time and moment, you will respond to another person's drive and desire. You might be flattered by all that unfolds. Stay open to different personalities.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH You could be too tired to change directions or your pace. Do not try to appear other than how you feel. Make it OK to bypass as many of your plans as you can and go home early.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH You could feel on top of your game. No matter what you do, all seems to work out well. You might wish for more and be on the verge of achieving it. It is time to go for a goal and have the pleasure of experiencing success.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You have the ability to get past problems and deal with another person directly. Be more sensitive to your options. If you decide to resolve a problem, you will be successful. Do not underestimate your power.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You could make a big difference if you kick back and relax. Others will seek you out and get down to the root of a problem that might involve you. Recognize what you can and cannot change.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Be more in touch with your financial needs. Sometimes what looks like an indiscretion could be important. Your attitude frames what occurs and the possibilities you see. A conversation is inspirational.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Your bright and sunny attitude will take you far. Recognize when you have had enough and need to buckle down and handle a personal and/or financial matter. You might be looking for a new item for your home.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Kick back and go over recent events and your reactions. Have you been overly demanding or wanting something and not receiving it? At this point in time, you can reverse the pattern.