ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH You know what you want. You feel that you need to toss yourself 100% into what you are doing. The results might take several days to materialize. Others work behind the scenes to launch a project.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Speak your mind and you will draw results that you might not have considered. You may not realize it, but you are heading in the right direction. Continue down your present path. Others support you on this journey.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You know what you need to do. You will take the lead even if you are hesitant to some degree. Consider your innate resistance and explore what is holding you back. An authority figure lets you know what he or she thinks.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Others judge you as highly emotional. You might be picking up on others and their feelings. Explore a new option with care. You also might want to get feedback from those who count.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)