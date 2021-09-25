ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH You might have a serious discussion with a close friend or partner today, perhaps about the division of labor. Who takes out the garbage? It might be about shared expenses.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH You'll get a lot done at work today because you'll be persevering at whatever you do. You won't slack off. You'll give it your best shot, and you'll pay attention to details. Do your best to finish whatever you begin.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH This is a good day to practice something to improve. You might hone a technique in sports, for example. Or you might practice something in the arts — perhaps musical arpeggios, that sort of thing. It's also a good day to teach children.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH You'll accomplish a lot at home today because you have patience and perseverance for the job. It might be overwhelming because there is increased chaos around you due to renovations, residential moves or visiting guests — something.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)