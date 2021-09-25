ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You might have a serious discussion with a close friend or partner today, perhaps about the division of labor. Who takes out the garbage? It might be about shared expenses.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH You'll get a lot done at work today because you'll be persevering at whatever you do. You won't slack off. You'll give it your best shot, and you'll pay attention to details. Do your best to finish whatever you begin.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH This is a good day to practice something to improve. You might hone a technique in sports, for example. Or you might practice something in the arts — perhaps musical arpeggios, that sort of thing. It's also a good day to teach children.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH You'll accomplish a lot at home today because you have patience and perseverance for the job. It might be overwhelming because there is increased chaos around you due to renovations, residential moves or visiting guests — something.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH You'll be most convincing and persuasive in a discussion with others today. In fact, everything you do will be done with careful thought and planning. You won't go off half-cocked. You will pay attention to details.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH When it comes to financial matters today, you'll be conservative and careful. If you're working for money, you'll do whatever you do with thought and precision. If spending money, do be aware of the restrictions of the Moon Alert.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH You have the patience and willingness to do difficult and exacting work today. It's because you have the necessary concentration and focus to get the job done. Whether you have to do mental or physical work, either way, you will pay great attention to detail and do everything carefully.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH It's a marvelous day to do research of any kind, because you will be thorough, persevering and precise. You won't stop until the job is done. (You'll be like a dog with a bone.) Naturally, this kind of approach will probably yield the results you hope to find.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH You'll work well with a team today or in tandem with others. It's a good day to form partnerships, because people will welcome your hardworking energy as you're involved in something useful.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH You'll impress bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs today, because you will be conscientious, hardworking, thorough and reliable at whatever you do. Even though others are impressed, you'll be modest about your accomplishments.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Choose to study something that is demanding, because you'll be able to do it today. This is because your mind is focused, self-disciplined and willing to pay attention to detail. You also might learn something valuable from a teacher.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH You're willing to be useful and helpful to someone today, especially when dealing with shared property or organizing something someone else owns. People will welcome and praise your efforts, because you'll be productive and make a difference in their eyes.