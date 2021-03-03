ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH You're solving mysteries or engaged in research work today. Others' security needs and decisions intertwine with your finances. Comforting and meaningful messages arrive from the afterworld.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH You can be transformed by love. An encounter with a past partner is likely. A turning point for the better comes to those seeking a meaningful relationship. Profound healing is possible at this time. Go for it.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH It's a time when you'll reap what has been sown regarding your health. You're aware of the effects of past health-related decisions. Healing and enhanced fitness will be the reward for developing good habits.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Relieve the daily grind by working in a new location or taking more breaks. Add variety to your job by working on several projects at once. A younger person brings joy. Your past efforts are appreciated. You're happy with yourself.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Purchase household supplies and arrange for home repairs. A feng shui treatment would be a good idea. Avoid confrontations or financial risk today. All that is familiar and tried and true has a special magic now.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH You're a peacemaker today. A neighbor or sibling seeks your advice. Help others, but pull away from those who are too needy. Learning a new subject or catching up on reading is favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Today promises to have an impact on your finances. Adjustments to accommodate changes in the status quo are a must. Don't risk your security; gamble only with funds you can afford to lose. Be flexible and patient. A financial dream just might come true.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You'll have improved self-awareness today. Be your own best friend by making changes. A progressive mood develops. Others challenge you. Look at how patterns impact your closest relationships. It's tempting to be lackadaisical about health care.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Today makes your sense of hearing especially keen. Avoid loud noises, but listen to the wind, waves or early morning call of birds. Finances and friendship combine gracefully. Keep impatience in check.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Beauty in all forms provides a spiritual experience. Friendships become warmer and more intimate. The potential for happy romance is present. Accept opportunities to follow your heart's desire regarding your career and finances.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Today emphasizes complex situations at work and is also excellent for intuitive flashes. Divine with runes or tarot. Focus on essentials, don't get sidetracked, and all will be well. You'll be able to employ your promotional skills effectively.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH A great burst of energy propels you into today. It's an excellent cycle for study. Put your ideas into action. Tolerance and good manners are essential if dealing with difficult co-workers. Expect a power shift.