VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH You're a peacemaker today. A neighbor or sibling seeks your advice. Help others, but pull away from those who are too needy. Learning a new subject or catching up on reading is favored.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Today promises to have an impact on your finances. Adjustments to accommodate changes in the status quo are a must. Don't risk your security; gamble only with funds you can afford to lose. Be flexible and patient. A financial dream just might come true.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You'll have improved self-awareness today. Be your own best friend by making changes. A progressive mood develops. Others challenge you. Look at how patterns impact your closest relationships. It's tempting to be lackadaisical about health care.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Today makes your sense of hearing especially keen. Avoid loud noises, but listen to the wind, waves or early morning call of birds. Finances and friendship combine gracefully. Keep impatience in check.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)