HHHH One-on-one relating seems to draw better results. Whether you eye the material or emotional world, you will need to work with certain individuals directly. Listen to their words with care.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Be willing to acknowledge another person's ideas as well as your own. You might see this person as extremely self-involved. Before you make any comments, take a hard look at yourself and how you might project your feelings onto others.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Pace yourself, knowing that everyone has limits no matter what they do and say. Flex and work with other concepts. Your willingness to toss yourself into a situation indicates maturity and a desire to come out on top.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Your creativity excels and opens up ideas, not only yours but others' too. A child or loved one's admiration is more important to you than you realize. He or she often proves to be an inspiration.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)