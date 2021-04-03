ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Reorganize your home office or the room where you use your devices. Filing is a good place to start. Complete a group project that fell by the wayside. Contact everyone involved. Pick up where you left off.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Look up a recent news story that piqued your curiosity. This may lead to pursuing an interest in international relations or travel. Discover a meet-up group, book club or lecture that deals with that same topic.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Today brings an unexpected opportunity, so take time to think it over. Keep an open mind since you may have to rearrange your schedule. A family meeting may be in order. Outdoor activities are still on the agenda.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Passion may be ignited at the drop of a hat. Memories stir up mixed emotions. Express your feelings to someone who understands you deeply. Partners and friends save the day and keep you in check.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)