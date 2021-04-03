ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Reorganize your home office or the room where you use your devices. Filing is a good place to start. Complete a group project that fell by the wayside. Contact everyone involved. Pick up where you left off.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Look up a recent news story that piqued your curiosity. This may lead to pursuing an interest in international relations or travel. Discover a meet-up group, book club or lecture that deals with that same topic.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Today brings an unexpected opportunity, so take time to think it over. Keep an open mind since you may have to rearrange your schedule. A family meeting may be in order. Outdoor activities are still on the agenda.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Passion may be ignited at the drop of a hat. Memories stir up mixed emotions. Express your feelings to someone who understands you deeply. Partners and friends save the day and keep you in check.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Don't get sidetracked with errands and chores. Take a walk in a park or garden where you can smell the spring flowers. The more active you are by day, the more relaxed you are later.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Talk to someone who shares your taste in art or music. Arrange a date to attend a concert or visit a museum together. Step up your fitness routine a notch. Remember to drink lots of water.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Hang around the house today. Catch up on reading, gardening or any activity you can do at home. Connect with relatives you miss seeing. Prepare a family dinner. Experiment with exotic flavors and spices.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Don't let setbacks throw you. Take minor annoyances in stride. A positive attitude can change your approach to the day. Neighbors are friendlier than usual. Share a funny story with someone who will crack a smile.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH It is never too early to save for a vacation. Frugality is not your style, but wise budgeting comes in handy. Visualize a few destinations and research online specials. Aromatic fragrances brighten your home and mood.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Pamper yourself and take time to look your best. Ask someone for a favor. Speak from your heart and it won't sound like a demand. Show your appreciation with a meaningful gift that has sentimental value.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Use downtime to clear mental clutter. If you feel misunderstood, be patient. Make an effort to speak with clarity. Write down your dreams since they may reveal the answer you've been looking for.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Take a break from large groups. A close friend will introduce you to someone with whom you have an instant connection. Take time to get to know each other better and explore common interests.