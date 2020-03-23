LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct.22)

HHH Don't underrate yourself today. You are better than you think at a certain task you may consider mundane. Trust to luck and choose to be happy. Shift to a new pattern in your health regimen. Use care with spending at the moment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Focus on displays of affection today. If single, you could encounter your future mate while outside doing an errand. Future plans highlight children, travel and variety. Gemini plays a top role in discussions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Your popularity is on the rise. There will be a solid offer received in connection with a sale or purchase of property. Expand your horizons. You might want to change gears and have a long-overdue chat.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

HHH This is your makeover day. Sometimes you have to tear down in order to rebuild. Rewrite, review and wear your clothes in a different style. Be ready for a change of itinerary. An individual giving orders could be replaced.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)