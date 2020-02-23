HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020:
This year, you open up to a myriad of opportunities. They keep coming, forcing you to stop and make some key life decisions. If single, several potential sweeties knock on your door. See who and what works for you. If attached, you and your significant other make a decision that heralds a change of pace — if nothing else. Caring increases between the two of you. PISCES helps heal you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH You suddenly reverse gears and feel as if you need to relax and take a step back. Honor your needs. You have had so much activity around you that slowing down will be a pleasure for you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Stay in contact with your needs and refuse to be pushed. How you handle a personal matter could change. Investigate and you might find that what you thought was happening is actually a whole different story.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You often feel pressured to act in a certain manner and handle problems directly. Look within instead of acting. You might not feel comfortable with what another party asks for. Say so.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You have a way of dealing with problems that confuses others. You feel your way through problems. Though you might believe you appear logical, your instincts play a major role in your decisions at present.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH How you see a loved one could be a lot different from in your past. One-on-one relating takes a lot of your time. How you deal with another party might change substantially once you make a key decision.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Your ability to move a project forward could force you to rethink a problem and get to the bottom of what is happening. A key person, loved one or relative invites you to join him or her. The only answer is yes.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH You might consider slowing down and completing a project that has been on the back burner. How you deal with a child, as well as a situation surrounding a loved one, might radically change.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You might want to consider your options with greater care. Once you open up and share what is happening, you could be stunned by another person's perspective.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Settle in and get to the bottom of a problem on the homefront. For some, it might be as simple as raking the lawn. For others, making the decision to move might be the issue. You know what you ultimately want.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Your sensitivity to a conversation and certain people runs high. Try not to be too callous with this matter to cover up your feelings. Be as authentic as you can.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You have the ability to move past a problem. You make your own decisions and are not easily pushed in one direction or another. Use caution with any decision involving finances.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH When you move past self-imposed restrictions, you could be delighted with the results. Your sense of humor emerges. A loved one or dear friend plays a role in a decision.