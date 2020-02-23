HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020:

This year, you open up to a myriad of opportunities. They keep coming, forcing you to stop and make some key life decisions. If single, several potential sweeties knock on your door. See who and what works for you. If attached, you and your significant other make a decision that heralds a change of pace — if nothing else. Caring increases between the two of you. PISCES helps heal you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH You suddenly reverse gears and feel as if you need to relax and take a step back. Honor your needs. You have had so much activity around you that slowing down will be a pleasure for you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Stay in contact with your needs and refuse to be pushed. How you handle a personal matter could change. Investigate and you might find that what you thought was happening is actually a whole different story.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You often feel pressured to act in a certain manner and handle problems directly. Look within instead of acting. You might not feel comfortable with what another party asks for. Say so.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)