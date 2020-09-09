VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH A reputation as the zodiac's worrier and worker often makes Virgos complain that their birth sign isn't too exciting. But it is. Today helps you develop latent talents, be noticed by influential people and broaden your scope of activity.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Be careful of involvement in love triangles or associations with those who have addictive tendencies. Letting go of a destructive love that doesn't bring you a joy is a prelude to finding true happiness.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH The reputation for passion linked to your sign will be in evidence today. Your yearning for depth and intimacy will manifest. For an even more intense bond, try exploring early childhood memories with a loved one.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Romance has been tinged with responsibility or old regrets. The last remnants of that pattern are passing today. Cupid will smile on you and activate potential for attracting love and happiness. Reach out to those you admire.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)