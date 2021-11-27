VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH The Moon is in your sign today. It's in your sign for two days every month, and when this occurs, although it heightens your emotions, it slightly boosts your good luck. It's a tiny boost, but hey, we can use all the luck we can get! Ask the universe for a favor.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Solitude in beautiful surroundings will please you today, especially with good food and drink to make things pleasant and comfortable. Even though you're a social sign, today you feel less like socializing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Your emotional contact with friends is important today. Likewise, you might be emotionally invested in your contact with a group or a club. This influence will tend to make you feel protective and supportive of others.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH For various reasons, your most intimate and personal life might be on public display more than usual today. You won't be able to hide certain facts about yourself. Be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control. Look for ways to help someone by using your influence or clout.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)