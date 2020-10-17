ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH An important new partnership today. Keep perspective if love and emotional issues grow complex. There's a sense of fate in the air. Adapt to circumstances. Valuable insights come from close associates.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH There's a sensitive and sentimental mood to love today. Show appreciation for a loved one's creations and accomplishments. Make a special effort to communicate clearly and listen carefully.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Be alert to routine safety concerns. Create a comfortable environment. Some time and energy are dedicated to the health needs of a loved one. When this occurs, remember to take rest and regroup.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Recreational activities that inspire thinking and learning will bring you happiness today. Perhaps you might join a book club to find a new friend. Encourage a potential love interest to talk. Listen.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH There's a feeling of freedom and well-being today. Examine ways to make housing as comfy and hospitable as possible. Dreams and hunches about domestic matters should be heeded.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Keep a sense of humor as a neighbor is difficult or eccentric. Remember, the world would be dull if we were all the same. Transportation arrangements will have to be revamped. You will be on your way again soon.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Check provisions and supplies. Restock shelves and larders. Use that bit of extra cash you've been hoarding to make a purchase that will give you pleasure. Offer thanks for all that you have.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH To achieve happiness, Scorpios must first resolve extremes of emotion. Today brings a vision of your year to come, and a time of growth and opportunity commences. Select goals.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Suddenly, discretion is more important than usual. You'll cherish your privacy. Quiet, good deeds generate positive karma. You'll be aware of the secret needs and worries of others. There are opportunities now to be helpful.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH People from the past call or visit. You'll feel haunted by an old wish or goal that proved elusive. Be very realistic if you're tempted to give it another try. Practical guidelines provide the best route to success just now.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You'll be considered an authority and role model today. This is satisfying but also promises added responsibility. Your success will be affected by the amount of effort you expend. You will be honored and appreciated.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Note current events. Gather books and other reference materials online. There is much to learn. Foreign language skills come easily today. Creative word usage will impart a special power to magical workings. You'll be amazed.
