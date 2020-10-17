HHH Keep a sense of humor as a neighbor is difficult or eccentric. Remember, the world would be dull if we were all the same. Transportation arrangements will have to be revamped. You will be on your way again soon.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Check provisions and supplies. Restock shelves and larders. Use that bit of extra cash you've been hoarding to make a purchase that will give you pleasure. Offer thanks for all that you have.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH To achieve happiness, Scorpios must first resolve extremes of emotion. Today brings a vision of your year to come, and a time of growth and opportunity commences. Select goals.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Suddenly, discretion is more important than usual. You'll cherish your privacy. Quiet, good deeds generate positive karma. You'll be aware of the secret needs and worries of others. There are opportunities now to be helpful.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH People from the past call or visit. You'll feel haunted by an old wish or goal that proved elusive. Be very realistic if you're tempted to give it another try. Practical guidelines provide the best route to success just now.