HH A decision or situation you have been wrestling with returns to haunt you once more. Do not despair. A neighbor or sibling saves the day. It might be difficult keeping things harmonious in your neighborhood, but compromise will help.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Undoubtedly, you are used to financial ups and downs by now, but today you will have reason to cheer. New financial opportunities look likely, especially gracing those who work with computers or in high-tech fields. Health professions also are favored.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH You impress someone special, as you are at your most charismatic and charming. If you are craving a different look, today is the time to complete your transformation. You may be surprised as a brand-new you emerges.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You spend time being creative or enjoying solitary hobbies today. Later, you will need to spend time with a loved one who needs emotional assistance. Inner healing can occur now. Do not get into a psychological dither; all you need to do is listen.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)