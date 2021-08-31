ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Because you're in a positive frame of mind today, it's a great day to enjoy the others company, especially siblings, relatives and neighbors. You also will enjoy a short trip, if possible, and any chance to meet new faces and see new places. Heed the Moon Alert.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH You might have excellent moneymaking ideas today. This is also a good day for business and commerce. Likewise, you might contemplate a major purchase. Nevertheless, depending on your time zone, these things should be avoided if they collide with the Moon Alert.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with Jupiter, which makes you feel warm and friendly to everyone. Interactions with others will give you a pleasant sense of well-being. (Note: It's easy for you to attract happy, positive people to you.) Nevertheless, be aware of the limitations of the Moon Alert.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)