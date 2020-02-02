CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH You might be sure about what is needed to make a situation work. Friends support this idea. They also would like to get together in order to party in the afternoon. Is there any reason not to?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH You often feel tested this month, especially around your half birthday. What occurs lets you know how well you are living your year. If you experience a lot of flak, you might want to clear out the source. If this period flows, you are living your year well.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Reach out for someone you value who lives at a distance. Often, your conversations with this person are noteworthy and help you see another perspective. Be open to change around a key relationship.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Defer to others with pleasure. What they could come up with might delight you and a friend. Let go of a need to control for now and just relax. You have a group of fun-loving people around you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)