VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH The veil to the other world grows thinner, and a meaningful message from a spirit guide is due. You'll experience a sense of deeper peace. Dreams and fantasy abound. Seek a wholesome, creative outlet and don't jump to conclusions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Cooperation is a must. Others will have plans and projects involving you. A legal matter might need your attention. You can make a decision about a partnership. The prospect of a more settled and committed situation can have appeal.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Take time to understand precisely what is going on with your body. Give a gentle alternative treatment, if appropriate, enough time to work. You're inclined to leap into aggressive procedures. This might not be wise at present.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Love and romance are highlighted favorably today. Attend social functions online and develop promising relationships by taking the initiative. Opportunities for love will abound. Get involved in sports and exercise functions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)