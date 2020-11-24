ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Today makes you the center of attention. Others seek your counsel and guidance. You'll be aware of companions' limitations. Allow for the differences generation and background make in their capabilities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH You'll cherish privacy today. Revel in solitude and begin a dream journal. Answers brought by dreams and self-reflection are preferable to the guidance offered by others. This brings a new sense of identity.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Today shows some intensifying of involvement with groups and organizations. Ambitious people become worthwhile role models. Your social and romantic prospects will blossom. It's a perfect time to purchase new finery or pursue creative work.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Making contacts with helpful and powerful individuals, displaying your talents and abilities, and striving to climb a bit higher on the ladder of success will absorb you. Consider adding some feng shui cures to your workspace.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Today shows wider mental horizons developing. You grow bored with old concepts and long to learn something new. You develop deeper insight into your own nature. The pursuit of a new study is favored.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH The veil to the other world grows thinner, and a meaningful message from a spirit guide is due. You'll experience a sense of deeper peace. Dreams and fantasy abound. Seek a wholesome, creative outlet and don't jump to conclusions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Cooperation is a must. Others will have plans and projects involving you. A legal matter might need your attention. You can make a decision about a partnership. The prospect of a more settled and committed situation can have appeal.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Take time to understand precisely what is going on with your body. Give a gentle alternative treatment, if appropriate, enough time to work. You're inclined to leap into aggressive procedures. This might not be wise at present.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Love and romance are highlighted favorably today. Attend social functions online and develop promising relationships by taking the initiative. Opportunities for love will abound. Get involved in sports and exercise functions.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Living arrangements are about to improve. Real estate transactions can be more profitable than you think. For those with bittersweet memories of early home and family life, it's time to process them for release.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Today brings a solution to transportation dilemmas. Select projects that can be completed sooner rather than later. A bond with a neighbor or sibling strengthens. Your happy thoughts act as a magnet to draw support from others.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Money can come from another source. There is something unpredictable about old financial patterns. Your values and priorities regarding finances are shifting. Learn by listening carefully to conversations.
