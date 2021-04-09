ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Revisit past missteps. Learn from your experience and make positive changes. In your spare time, go all out for a cause you believe in. It will take you away from yourself and into the hearts of others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Curiosity about obscure subjects prevents you from being bored. Drum up the nerve and contact someone you admire but do not know personally. Be patient if you do not get an immediate response.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Learn about a new technique you can pass on to your work or volunteer team. Get to know each other better on a personal level. That will improve your ability to compromise and negotiate.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH You might be asked to mentor someone in a skill you've perfected. Rise to the occasion, even if you are unsure of yourself. You may have an aptitude for teaching that you can apply in the future.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)