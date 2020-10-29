ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Your charm and beauty impress the right people today and help is offered. Pursue social and professional opportunities. Tremendous mental energy and artistic aptitude are heightened. New ideas abound. A friend is helpful and has knowledge to share.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Take time for quiet reflection today. Explore your subconscious needs through meditation and dream analysis. A person from the past unexpectedly gets in touch. You will be glad. Helping others who are less fortunate brings joy.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Today emphasizes help, charity and wellness. A reunion of some type can be planned. Goals crystallize. Healing and growth are due. A larger than life quality prevails, but stay grounded and keep a perspective. Seek efficiency.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Be a good listener. You might learn a lot. Today creates a limiting and somewhat frustrating career situation. Accept others as they are and use your creative ideas constructively. By the end of the day, recognition is yours.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)