ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Oh joy! For the next two weeks, you have more opportunities for fun, entertainment and having a good time! Welcome a chance for creative self-expression as well as a romance! Fun activities with children are also on the agenda.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH You'll be keen to redecorate at home in the next two weeks and make where you live look more beautiful. Many of you will entertain at home as well. This window of time is solid for real estate negotiations and major purchases for home.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH In the next two weeks, you will appreciate your daily surroundings more than usual. You will see for yourself just how much love and affection there is in your daily world. This will be a gratifying experience.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH You can attract money to you in the next two weeks. This is also a favorable time for financial negotiations or borrowing money. If shopping, you will want to buy beautiful things for yourself and for loved ones.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)