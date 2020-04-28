× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Family life and your home assume a subtle glamour today. You will be fascinated by secrets about your heritage and will discover new qualities in loved ones. A relative who has been out of touch might suddenly reappear.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Travel plans become important but are subject to change. Do background research if making an unusual or unfamiliar journey. You can learn a great deal at this time. Old concepts are changing. Memories of a grandparent or childhood companion are vivid and meaningful.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH You might enjoy earning income today. Business and pleasure combine harmoniously. Plan a party online on the job or surprise a co-worker with a small gift. Happiness you generate in others will be returned to you threefold.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH A different job, relationship or home might be in the stars soon. Do not resist the new order coming into your life. The long-term picture will be brighter than it might seem at first glance. More happiness is coming, guaranteed.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)