ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH It's a perfect day to discuss how to share or divide something like an inheritance, shared property or jointly held possessions. It's also a good day to ask for a loan or mortgage. Why? You'll be laughing all the way to the bank!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Choose today for an important talk with a close friend or partner,. People are agreeable and mutually supportive. They're more willing to see the big picture. They'll also feel more generous. These qualities help cement relationships.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Today is a great way to begin your week! Your work experience will be positive. Co-workers will be upbeat and helpful. They'll also be more generous to each other. Dealings with foreign countries and people from other cultures are favored.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH It's a fun-loving Monday! Lucky Cancers are on vacation. Grab every chance to enjoy the arts, sports events, playful activities with kids, romantic diversions, flirtations, a long lunch, dinner with a friend, social get-togethers and good times.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH It's a great day for a family discussion. Likewise, it's a positive day to do anything to improve or expand something regarding your home. This same positive influence also will benefit your family. It's also a good day for real-estate speculation.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH It's a great way to begin your week, because you feel positive and hopeful about your future. You're entertaining big ideas and hopes! Enjoy interacting with daily contacts. You'll love to learn anything that expands your mind.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH It's a good money day, which includes financial negotiations, business, signing contracts, exploring moneymaking ideas and generating new ways to boost your income or make a little money on the side.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You're unstoppable! You're hopeful about the future! This optimism makes you entertain big ideas and be open to suggestions from others. You'll enjoy schmoozing with friends especially. It's a great way to start your week!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH It's a feel-good day in a quiet, personal way. You feel content and happy in your own skin. You will enjoy reading or solitary research. It's a lovely day for a vacation, a small get-together with someone, or a chance to kick back and relax. Enjoy your day.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH It's an excellent day to socialize, especially in groups, clubs and organizations. You're happy to participate in things, because you want to be part of something bigger than yourself. You want to make the world a better place. It's a perfect day to examine goals.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Today you look successful and sexy to others. You project success due to your personal success, or it might have nothing to do with your reality. It might just be smoke and mirrors. Nevertheless, people admire you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH A chance to do anything to broaden your horizons will delight you today. You want adventure and a chance to see new places and meet new faces. You want to learn new things, which is why it's a great day to study and explore opportunities in publishing, higher education, medicine and the law.