ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH It's a perfect day to discuss how to share or divide something like an inheritance, shared property or jointly held possessions. It's also a good day to ask for a loan or mortgage. Why? You'll be laughing all the way to the bank!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Choose today for an important talk with a close friend or partner,. People are agreeable and mutually supportive. They're more willing to see the big picture. They'll also feel more generous. These qualities help cement relationships.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Today is a great way to begin your week! Your work experience will be positive. Co-workers will be upbeat and helpful. They'll also be more generous to each other. Dealings with foreign countries and people from other cultures are favored.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH It's a fun-loving Monday! Lucky Cancers are on vacation. Grab every chance to enjoy the arts, sports events, playful activities with kids, romantic diversions, flirtations, a long lunch, dinner with a friend, social get-togethers and good times.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)