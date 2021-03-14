HHHH New insight into who you really are comes into focus today. A friend could be jealous or troubled. You could be called to mediate a disagreement between companions. Annoying as this may be, your help will do much good.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHHH A delayed goal or dream is finally realized. Compose an affirmation relating to a second chance or starting over. Awakenings and vivid daydreams occur. If asked to mediate a dispute, be sure to keep any personal bias concealed.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Loyalty is important to you. It's important to recognize when a situation isn't working and let go to make way for something better. Today can bring a close link to someone considerably older or younger.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Today provides insight and perspective. Others are more sensitive to your needs. It will be easier to access the roles others play and to work out obligations or projects involving them. You'll feel accepted and included.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)