HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, March 14, 2021: Intellectual, flexible and affectionate, you have a fine sense of humor, and you use it to great effect in a new project this year. There are many incredible opportunities in your work. Grab them! If single, be wary of idolizing someone you are unable or unlikely to attain. You meet your mate in May. If attached, you have certainly found your opposite, who complements you beautifully. SAGITTARIUS lights your fire.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Life will be especially bright and beautiful today. You will receive invitations and can enjoy love opportunities. Be receptive to sudden chances. Flexibility and a progressive outlook guide you toward success.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH You'll have heightened intuition today. If you have always wanted to learn to read the Tarot, meditate or interpret dreams, now is the time to do so. You will progress quickly with such studies. Good manners are a must when practicing reading others.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Today affects your partnership sector in a powerful fashion, signaling that a relationship could either begin or end. Do not resist change. News from longtime friends and family members will recall happy memories.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH New insight into who you really are comes into focus today. A friend could be jealous or troubled. You could be called to mediate a disagreement between companions. Annoying as this may be, your help will do much good.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH A delayed goal or dream is finally realized. Compose an affirmation relating to a second chance or starting over. Awakenings and vivid daydreams occur. If asked to mediate a dispute, be sure to keep any personal bias concealed.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Loyalty is important to you. It's important to recognize when a situation isn't working and let go to make way for something better. Today can bring a close link to someone considerably older or younger.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Today provides insight and perspective. Others are more sensitive to your needs. It will be easier to access the roles others play and to work out obligations or projects involving them. You'll feel accepted and included.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Intellectual thought and reason rule your health house. Learning all you can about health situations is especially important. The duality hinted at by different trains of thought shows that there might be multiple factors affecting your well-being.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Today promises an interesting liaison or two. Mysterious, unpredictable and talented individuals are about to enter your circle. There is some deep attraction and some potentially meaningful romantic interludes.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH The day begins on a bright note, surrounding you with light and promise. Situations with children are about to improve. Discussions about travel will provide a new outlook. Be patient if there is a sudden lack of cooperation on the home front.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH A startling awakening will indicate where true love really is available to you. Explore the healing qualities of art, music and companionship. Subtle energy fields will be evident in your health picture.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH You are cautious about acting upon risky advice from others, which is good. Today could bring impractical business associates or partners your way. Be progressive; realize that growth can come about if the old patterns are disrupted.