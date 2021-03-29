VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Your finances could be susceptible to sudden ups and downs. Spend moderately but don't deprive yourself. Satisfy your eclectic tastes and search for online bargains. Think of it as a treasure hunt. Make it fun.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Today everyone wants to be in your company. You may be pulled in two directions. Friends invite you out, and loved ones want you home. Follow your instincts, and you will never go wrong.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Enjoy time alone to reflect and look inward. Push away outside influences and clear your mind of excess worrying. Focus on an activity you can do on your own. Those you love will respect your space.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Attend an artistic class or meet-up group for a subject you want to explore. If it agrees with you, pencil it into your ongoing schedule. See friends who make you laugh. Take your mind off a pressure-filled day.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)