VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH You will enjoy chance meetings with those from your past. A reunion with a longtime friend is likely. You might reconsider the pursuit of a dream once abandoned. Get in touch with your inner voice for direction.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Today is all about professional aspirations and your ambitions. You will attract attention. Pursue opportunities that showcase your capabilities. You're entering a more promising security cycle. You might have gone from rags to riches more than once.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Expect an increase in energy and motivation. Take time to exercise. Travel is favored, as are journeys of the mind and spirit. There is much to learn. If you've always yearned to write, now is the time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Today puts you in tune with your potential. Fate is at work in your life. Some things just are or are not meant to be. Appreciate synchronicities, and you'll be guided to manifest what's best. Heed signs.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)