ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH You can deal successfully in real estate now. Decorating and remodeling ideas will be a success today too. Try adding fresh flowers in unusual old vases to dark corners or empty window sills.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH An old puzzle is clarified. It's a good day for writing, initiating discussions and teaching; you're extra clever and perceptive today. A neighbor shows unexpected generosity. A family member becomes a better friend.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You will find pleasure in shopping for new treasures. Add to your income, if needed, by pursuing extra employment opportunities. The extra money you can earn allows you to splurge. A friend gives valuable financial advice.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH You are possessed by an urge to reform and crusade as today begins. The rest of the day lends you a fearless quality. Maintain perspective. Don't let confrontations accelerate, and much will be accomplished.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You'll enjoy nostalgia and be surprised by the reappearance of an old friend. Be only as generous as you can afford to be. Be patient if it's hard to express your deepest thoughts and feelings.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Extra energy and ambition bless your public life. Network with new groups; your circle of acquaintances has added sparkle. You'll select new goals. Some tension brews with a competitive colleague.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HH Lightning-like changes are affecting your professional status. Welcome upsets at work as a chance to grow. Avoid a conflict with authority. Even if you're right, a victory could generate resentment.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You will feel a spiritual awakening through dreams. Today generates a visionary energy, suggesting meaningful meditations as well as dreams. In-laws are closer, and you can discover more about them.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Prepare for an exciting day. Plans go awry, but a shift in direction opens new avenues of opportunity. A job or project change, move or important new relationship is promised. If you've been meditating diligently, today could bring about a huge awakening.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH A healthier quality comes into intimate relationships. You have a new, more positive perspective about what love really means. Be careful about peer pressure. Think for yourself. Listen to your own inner guidance above and beyond any advice offered.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH There may be adjustments in the status quo at work. Be reliable and conscientious with job performance. It's a perfect day to examine new herbal remedies and health foods. Experimental and alternative health care can be rewarding.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH A new project is educational and could lead to new friendships. If you make a romantic overture, it will be met with surprising enthusiasm. There could be an announcement about a child by a friend or family member.