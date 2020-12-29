ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH You can deal successfully in real estate now. Decorating and remodeling ideas will be a success today too. Try adding fresh flowers in unusual old vases to dark corners or empty window sills.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH An old puzzle is clarified. It's a good day for writing, initiating discussions and teaching; you're extra clever and perceptive today. A neighbor shows unexpected generosity. A family member becomes a better friend.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You will find pleasure in shopping for new treasures. Add to your income, if needed, by pursuing extra employment opportunities. The extra money you can earn allows you to splurge. A friend gives valuable financial advice.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH You are possessed by an urge to reform and crusade as today begins. The rest of the day lends you a fearless quality. Maintain perspective. Don't let confrontations accelerate, and much will be accomplished.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)